Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 681.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).
Several research firms recently weighed in on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($512,949.36). In the last three months, insiders purchased 60 shares of company stock worth $44,400.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
