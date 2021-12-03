Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,471. The company has a market cap of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

