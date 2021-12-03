Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of CASH opened at $59.45 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

