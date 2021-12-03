Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

