Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,498 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

