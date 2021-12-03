Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 36,333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fastly were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 15.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Fastly by 25.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $36.45 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

