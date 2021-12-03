Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $64.31 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.