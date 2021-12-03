Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,287 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Astronics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $324.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

