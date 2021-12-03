Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

