Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

