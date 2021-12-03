Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.