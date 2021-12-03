MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.79% of MGIC Investment worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 116.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

