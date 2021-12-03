Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

