Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

