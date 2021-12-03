Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 28389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$27.51 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 17.46.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.