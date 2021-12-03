Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 244,765 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 244,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.