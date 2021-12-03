Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1,287.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

