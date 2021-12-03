Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 236,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. AF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

