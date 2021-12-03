Millennium Management LLC Sells 118,740 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

SEM opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

