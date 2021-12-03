Millennium Management LLC Sells 95,578 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.