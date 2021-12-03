Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,531. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.