Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,531. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

