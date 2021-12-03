Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,531. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.37.
Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Minerva Surgical Company Profile
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.