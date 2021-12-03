MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $7,032.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,861.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.34 or 0.07900569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.00353361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.52 or 0.00996111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00084118 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00419075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.36 or 0.00384990 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

