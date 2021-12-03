Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.45. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 9,300 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$22.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

