Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MIRM stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

