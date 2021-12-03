Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $43,999.90 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $7,176,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,921,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.