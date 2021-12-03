Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 220,563 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 308.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 174,617 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

