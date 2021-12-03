Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

