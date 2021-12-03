Mizuho Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $127.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

