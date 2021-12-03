Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £74.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.68. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

