Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.