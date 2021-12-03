Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,851,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.