Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £99,242.64 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($129,661.14).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.91) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($191.27).

On Thursday, October 7th, Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.76 ($190.44).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($23.51) on Friday. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($21.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,807.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,226.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

