Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £99,242.64 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($129,661.14).
Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.91) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($191.27).
- On Thursday, October 7th, Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.76 ($190.44).
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($23.51) on Friday. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($21.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,807.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,226.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76.
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
