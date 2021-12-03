Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $176,395.14 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54.

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50.

MCO opened at $389.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

