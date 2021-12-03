MoonSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $199,831.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $199,831.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00352924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

