Morgan Stanley Buys 136,250 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.