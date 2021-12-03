Morgan Stanley Buys 160,851 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Luminar Technologies worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

