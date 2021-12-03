Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 495,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 205.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

