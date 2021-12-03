Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 495,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

