Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 63.7% in November

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $9.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $3,070,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

