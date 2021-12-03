Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CM Life Sciences II by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter worth $38,313,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CM Life Sciences II by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,039,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,955 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $11.22 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

