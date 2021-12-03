Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Express were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.