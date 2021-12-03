Morgan Stanley Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

WHD stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.