Morgan Stanley Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of Tuniu worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuniu by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tuniu by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tuniu by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuniu alerts:

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.87 on Friday. Tuniu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.