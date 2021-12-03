Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

