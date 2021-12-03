Morgan Stanley Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.57.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

