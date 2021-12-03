Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

