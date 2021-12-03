Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
