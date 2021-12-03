MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Up 34.7% in November

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

