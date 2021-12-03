Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

MSI opened at $252.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

