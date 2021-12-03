Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.46.

MSI opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.39 and its 200-day moving average is $231.48. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

